AbbVie’s Ubrogepant Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric Migraine Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Single-attack Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Oral Ubrogepant in the Acute Treatment of Migraine With or Without Aura in Children and Adolescents (Ages 6-17). The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ubrogepant, a drug approved for adults, in treating migraines in children and adolescents.

The study involves testing oral tablets of ubrogepant, which is intended to treat acute migraine attacks. Participants aged 6-17 will receive either a low or high dose of ubrogepant or a placebo. The goal is to determine the appropriate dosage for effective treatment in younger populations.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with triple masking (participant, care provider, and investigator) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide a new therapeutic option for young migraine sufferers.

The study began on January 13, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

For investors, this study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance positively if successful, as it would expand the market for ubrogepant to a younger demographic. This move could position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the migraine treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

