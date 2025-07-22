AbbVie’s Ubrogepant Study: A New Hope for Young Migraine Sufferers

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Single-attack Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Oral Ubrogepant in the Acute Treatment of Migraine With or Without Aura in Children and Adolescents (Ages 6-17). The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ubrogepant, a drug approved for adults, in treating migraines in children and adolescents.

The intervention involves administering oral tablets of ubrogepant, either in low or high doses, or a placebo. The goal is to treat acute migraine attacks in participants aged 6-17 years, with an option for a second dose or rescue medication if needed.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel, triple-masked trial focusing on treatment. Participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results.

The study began on January 13, 2022, and is currently recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely results.

This study could significantly impact AbbVie’s market position by expanding the use of ubrogepant to a younger demographic, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance. Competitors in the migraine treatment market will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue