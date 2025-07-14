AbbVie’s SWITCH-UP Study: A New Hope for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3b/4 study titled ‘SWITCH-UP’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who have not responded adequately to dupilumab. The study aims to provide insights into alternative treatment options for this challenging skin condition.

The study tests upadacitinib, an oral tablet, against dupilumab, a subcutaneous injection, to determine their effectiveness in managing atopic dermatitis symptoms. Upadacitinib is already approved for this condition, and the study seeks to optimize its use.

This interventional study is randomized and sequential, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves no masking, allowing for clear assessment of treatment effects.

The study began on June 12, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025. The latest update was submitted on July 11, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AbbVie’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if upadacitinib proves effective. It also positions AbbVie competitively in the dermatology market, where effective treatments are in high demand.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

