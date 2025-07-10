AbbVie’s SELECT-SLE Study: A Promising Step in Lupus Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie (ABBV) is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled SELECT-SLE, aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderately to severely active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment for SLE, a complex immune-mediated disease affecting multiple organ systems.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for other autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. The study will assess its effectiveness in reducing disease activity and managing adverse events in SLE patients.

The study design is interventional, with a randomized, sequential model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on July 19, 2023, with primary completion expected in 2025. The most recent update was submitted on July 8, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

The potential market implications of this study are significant. A successful outcome could enhance AbbVie’s portfolio and positively impact its stock performance, given the unmet need in SLE treatment. This could also influence investor sentiment and position AbbVie competitively within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

