AbbVie’s SELECT-SLE Study: A Potential Game Changer for Lupus Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘SELECT-SLE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderately to severely active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity, which are crucial for understanding the drug’s potential benefits for SLE patients.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for other autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. This study explores its effectiveness in treating SLE.

The study is designed as a randomized, quadruple-masked trial with a sequential intervention model. Its primary purpose is treatment, ensuring unbiased results by masking participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors.

The study began on July 19, 2023, with primary completion expected in 2025. The last update was submitted on August 13, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding upadacitinib’s market to include SLE, a condition with limited treatment options. Positive results may enhance investor sentiment and position AbbVie competitively in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

