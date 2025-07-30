AbbVie’s Real-World Study on Parkinson’s Treatment: A Potential Game Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a real-world study titled ‘Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa REal-world Evidence in Parkinson’s Disease Quality of LIFE Outcomes.’ This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa in improving the quality of life for adults with advanced Parkinson’s Disease in Italy, also considering the caregivers’ quality of life.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa, an approved drug for Parkinson’s Disease, administered via subcutaneous infusion. It is intended to manage symptoms such as tremors and stiffness in advanced Parkinson’s patients.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. Participants will receive the treatment as prescribed by their doctors, with no additional burden, and will be monitored over 12 months.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 4, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential future updates.

Market Implications: This study could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa, potentially increasing investor confidence. It also positions AbbVie competitively in the Parkinson’s treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

