AbbVie’s Real-World Study on Crohn’s Disease Treatments: Market Implications

Abbvie announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a study titled ‘Second-line Advanced Therapy in Crohn’s Disease: Real-life Effectiveness and Resolution of First-line Suboptimal Control Indicators’ (CROHNOS – CROHN Therapy Observational Study) to evaluate the effectiveness of upadacitinib and risankizumab as second-line treatments for Crohn’s Disease in a real-world setting. This study aims to provide insights into the real-life effectiveness of these treatments for patients who have experienced suboptimal control with first-line therapies.

The study involves two interventions: upadacitinib and risankizumab, both approved for treating Crohn’s Disease. These treatments are being observed in routine clinical practice to assess their effectiveness over an 18-month period.

Designed as an observational cohort study, the research does not involve any additional burden on participants. It aims to observe the outcomes of the prescribed treatments in a real-world setting without altering standard clinical practices.

The study began on July 14, 2025, with an estimated completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates to stakeholders.

This clinical study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially enhancing the market perception of its Crohn’s Disease treatments. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence and position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the gastrointestinal treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

