AbbVie’s Real-World Study on ABBV-951: A Potential Game-Changer for Parkinson’s Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a global real-world evidence study titled A Global Real-World Evidence Study on the Long-term Effectiveness of ABBV-951 in Advanced Parkinson’s Disease in Routine Clinical Practice (ROSSINI). The study aims to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of ABBV-951 in treating advanced Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in a real-world setting, involving approximately 450 adult participants across 60 sites. This study is significant as it assesses the practical application of ABBV-951 in routine clinical practice, providing insights into its impact on disease activity in PD patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ABBV-951, a subcutaneous infusion of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa, which is an approved treatment for Parkinson’s Disease. The purpose of this intervention is to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for individuals with advanced PD.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Participants will be divided into two cohorts: those new to ABBV-951 and those transitioning from previous open-label extension studies. The study involves regular clinic visits and assessments over approximately three years to monitor the treatment’s effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study officially started on January 24, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results, which could influence clinical practices and market dynamics.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as positive results may enhance ABBV-951’s market position in treating Parkinson’s Disease. This could also influence the competitive landscape, as other companies in the neurological treatment space may need to adjust their strategies in response to AbbVie’s findings.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue