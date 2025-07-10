AbbVie’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Upadacitinib for Alopecia Areata

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Alopecia Areata and at Least 25% Scalp Hair Loss. The study aims to assess the safety, effectiveness, and tolerability of upadacitinib in treating severe alopecia areata (AA) in Japan. AA is an autoimmune condition causing hair loss, and this study could provide significant insights into new treatment options.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for other uses, now being evaluated for AA. Participants will receive either upadacitinib or a placebo, with potential re-randomization to different treatment groups during the study.

This interventional study is randomized and double-blind, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the treatment or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment, and the study follows a parallel intervention model.

The study began on June 19, 2025, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance positively if upadacitinib proves effective for AA, potentially boosting investor confidence. This development is crucial as it could position AbbVie ahead of competitors in the AA treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

