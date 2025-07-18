AbbVie’s Promising Phase 2 Study on ADPKD Treatment: A Closer Look

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ABBV-CLS-628 in Adult Subjects With Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the investigational drug ABBV-CLS-628 in treating ADPKD, a common genetic kidney disease.

The intervention involves intravenous infusions of ABBV-CLS-628, designed to treat ADPKD. Participants are randomly assigned to one of four groups, receiving either one of three doses of ABBV-CLS-628 or a placebo, administered every four weeks over 92 weeks.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into the drug’s efficacy and safety.

The study began on June 9, 2025, with an estimated completion timeline not yet specified. The most recent update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

For investors, this study’s progress could influence AbbVie’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance its pipeline and competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry. The involvement of Calico Life Sciences LLC as a collaborator adds further industry interest.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

