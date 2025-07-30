AbbVie’s Promising Phase 2 Study on ABBV-400 for Advanced Gastric Cancers

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2 Randomized Study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy, and Optimal Dose of ABBV-400 in Combination With Fluorouracil, Leucovorin, and Budigalimab as First-Line Treatment in Subjects With Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Junction, or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma (AndroMETa-GEA-977). The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of ABBV-400 in combination with other drugs for treating advanced gastric and esophageal cancers.

The study involves testing ABBV-400, an investigational drug, alongside Budigalimab, Fluorouracil, and Leucovorin. These drugs are administered intravenously to determine the optimal dose for effective treatment.

This interventional study is randomized and sequential, with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to find the most effective dose of ABBV-400.

The study began on December 13, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025. The last update was recorded on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated outcomes.

AbbVie’s study could influence its stock performance positively if results show significant efficacy, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s outcome may also impact the competitive landscape in the oncology market, particularly for companies developing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue