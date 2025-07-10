AbbVie’s Promising NSCLC Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a significant clinical study titled A Randomized, Phase 2/3 Study to Evaluate the Optimal Dose, Safety, and Efficacy of Livmoniplimab in Combination With Budigalimab Plus Chemotherapy Versus Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy in Untreated Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The study aims to find the optimal dose and assess the safety and efficacy of livmoniplimab combined with budigalimab and chemotherapy, compared to pembrolizumab with chemotherapy, in treating untreated metastatic NSCLC.

The study tests livmoniplimab and budigalimab, both investigational drugs, in combination with chemotherapy drugs like pemetrexed, cisplatin, and carboplatin. These treatments aim to improve outcomes for patients with metastatic NSCLC, a leading cause of cancer mortality.

The study is interventional, randomized, and follows a sequential model with quadruple masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, aiming to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug combinations.

The study began on April 10, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This study could significantly impact AbbVie’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence if successful. It positions AbbVie against competitors in the NSCLC treatment space, where advancements are highly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

