AbbVie’s Phase 3 Study on Upadacitinib for SLE: Key Insights for Investors

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled SELECT-SLE: A Phase 3 Program to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active SLE. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of upadacitinib, an oral medication, in treating adults with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), focusing on adverse events and changes in disease activity.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet previously approved for other autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. It is being evaluated for its potential to manage SLE symptoms effectively.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different treatment groups in a sequential model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning neither the participants nor the care providers, investigators, or outcomes assessors know who receives the actual drug or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on July 19, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be updated, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

From a market perspective, the successful development of upadacitinib for SLE could enhance AbbVie’s portfolio, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence. Given the competitive landscape in autoimmune disease treatments, this study could position AbbVie as a leader in SLE management.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

