AbbVie’s Phase 3 Study on Etentamig: A Potential Game-Changer in Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open Label Study of Etentamig Compared With Standard Available Therapies in Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (3L+ RRMM Monotherapy Study). The study aims to assess the efficacy of Etentamig, an investigational drug, compared to standard therapies in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a challenging blood cancer.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Etentamig as a monotherapy against standard available therapies (SAT), which include combinations like carfilzomib with dexamethasone, elotuzumab with pomalidomide and dexamethasone, and selinexor with bortezomib and dexamethasone. Etentamig is administered intravenously, aiming to improve disease symptoms in affected patients.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving Etentamig and the other receiving SAT, with regular assessments to monitor treatment effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 19, 2024, with recruitment ongoing. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results that could influence treatment approaches.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance its portfolio in the oncology sector. Investors should watch for updates, as positive outcomes could shift market dynamics, especially in comparison to competitors in the multiple myeloma treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

