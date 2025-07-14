AbbVie’s Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Study to Assess Adverse Events and Change in Disease Activity Comparing Oral Upadacitinib to Subcutaneous Dupilumab in Children From 2 to Less Than 12 Years of Age With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib versus dupilumab in treating pediatric atopic dermatitis, a condition characterized by skin inflammation and itching, which often requires systemic treatment.

The interventions being tested are upadacitinib, an oral medication, and dupilumab, a subcutaneous injection. Upadacitinib is already approved for patients aged 12 and older, and this study seeks to expand its use to younger children.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and single masking for the outcomes assessor. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on comparing the two drugs’ effectiveness and safety in children.

The study began on August 19, 2024, with a primary completion date projected for 2025. The latest update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might impact the market.

This study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding the market for upadacitinib. Investors should watch for results, as positive outcomes may enhance AbbVie’s competitive position in the pediatric atopic dermatitis market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue