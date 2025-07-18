AbbVie’s Observational Study on Upadacitinib: A Boost for Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a post-marketing observational study titled ‘A Post-Marketing Observational Study to Evaluate Safety and Effectiveness of Upadacitinib in Adolescent Patients Ages 12 to <18 Years Old Diagnosed With Atopic Dermatitis (AD)'. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of upadacitinib, an approved drug for treating atopic dermatitis in adolescents in Japan, in a real-world setting. This study is significant as it focuses on a demographic that was underrepresented in previous trials.

The intervention being tested is oral upadacitinib, which is prescribed to adolescents aged 12 to <18 years old diagnosed with atopic dermatitis. The purpose is to evaluate its safety and effectiveness in routine clinical practice.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. Participants will receive upadacitinib as part of their standard care, and data will be collected over approximately two years without additional burden compared to their regular treatment.

The study began on September 29, 2021, with an estimated primary completion date not specified, and the last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

This study update could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to expanding its treatment options for adolescents with atopic dermatitis. The focus on a real-world setting may also provide a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

