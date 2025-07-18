AbbVie’s New Study on Ulcerative Colitis: A Potential Game Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3b clinical study titled A Study to Assess the Change in Disease Activity in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis Treated With Risankizumab Compared to Vedolizumab. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of risankizumab versus vedolizumab in treating adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who have not previously received targeted therapies. This research is significant as it may offer new insights into treatment options for this chronic condition.

The study tests two approved drugs, risankizumab and vedolizumab, both used for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Risankizumab is administered intravenously during the induction phase and subcutaneously during the maintenance phase, while vedolizumab is given intravenously throughout the study.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment. Participants are allocated to either the risankizumab or vedolizumab group to assess the comparative effectiveness of these treatments.

The study began on June 17, 2025, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

For investors, this study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding its market share in ulcerative colitis treatments. The outcome may influence investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

