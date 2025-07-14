AbbVie’s New Study on Lutikizumab: A Potential Game-Changer for Ulcerative Colitis

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lutikizumab for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of lutikizumab compared to adalimumab in treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). This research is significant as it could offer new treatment options for UC patients.

The study tests lutikizumab, an investigational drug, administered both intravenously and subcutaneously. The purpose is to reduce inflammation and improve symptoms in UC patients.

The study is interventional, randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model with quadruple masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, ensuring unbiased results through comprehensive blinding.

The study began on March 23, 2024, with primary completion expected by July 2025. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

This study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding its UC treatment portfolio, enhancing investor confidence. Competitors in the inflammatory bowel disease market may also be influenced by these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue