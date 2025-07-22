AbbVie’s New Study on CLL Retreatment: What Investors Need to Know

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Multicenter, Open-Label, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Venetoclax-Obinutuzumab Retreatment in Patients With Recurring Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of retreatment with venetoclax and obinutuzumab in adults with recurring chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This study is significant as CLL is the most common form of leukemia, and finding effective retreatment options is crucial for patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested involves the use of venetoclax, an oral tablet, and obinutuzumab, an intravenous infusion. These drugs are administered in 28-day cycles, with participants receiving either 12 or 24 total cycles depending on their cohort. The purpose is to evaluate the change in disease activity and monitor adverse events.

The study design is interventional, with a non-randomized, parallel assignment model, and no masking. The primary purpose is treatment. Participants are divided into two cohorts based on the timing of their CLL symptom recurrence after previous treatment.

The study began on March 28, 2022, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

This study update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s portfolio in CLL treatments. It also positions AbbVie competitively within the oncology market, where effective CLL therapies are in demand.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

