AbbVie’s Long-Term Study on Elagolix for Uterine Fibroids: Market Implications

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie has recently completed a Phase 3b study titled ‘A Phase 3b Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety of Elagolix in Combination With Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate for the Management of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Associated With Uterine Fibroids in Premenopausal Women.’ The study aimed to assess the long-term safety of the drug combination for managing heavy menstrual bleeding in premenopausal women with uterine fibroids, a significant health concern affecting many women globally.

The intervention tested in this study was a combination of Elagolix, a film-coated tablet, and Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate (E2/NETA), a capsule. This combination aims to manage symptoms associated with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.

This interventional study was designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with a quadruple masking approach, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, ensuring the safety and efficacy of the drug combination over an extended period.

The study began on September 13, 2017, and reached primary completion in June 2025, with the last update submitted in July 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and data availability timeline for the study, providing insights into the drug’s long-term safety profile.

The completion of this study could have significant market implications for AbbVie, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance as the company strengthens its portfolio in women’s health. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may also feel the pressure to advance their own research in similar therapeutic areas.

The study is now completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal for those interested in more in-depth information.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue