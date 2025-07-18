AbbVie’s Long-term Study on Bimatoprost SR: A Potential Game-Changer in Glaucoma Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a long-term safety and efficacy extension trial of Bimatoprost SR, officially titled ‘An Extension Trial to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Bimatoprost SR in Patients With Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.’ The study aims to assess the sustained safety and effectiveness of Bimatoprost SR in patients who have completed previous Phase 3 studies or the Phase 4 ARGOS study. This research is significant as it could provide a long-term solution for managing glaucoma and ocular hypertension, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is Bimatoprost SR, an intraocular implant designed to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The study also involves a standard of care treatment based on the investigator’s judgment for comparison.

The study is interventional with a non-randomized, parallel assignment model, and no masking is involved. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the long-term effects of Bimatoprost SR.

The study began on March 27, 2019, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments in the study.

This update could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s pipeline and innovation capabilities. As the study progresses, it may also influence the competitive landscape in the glaucoma treatment market, where AbbVie competes with other pharmaceutical companies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

