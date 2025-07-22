AbbVie’s Latest Study: Risankizumab vs. Vedolizumab for Ulcerative Colitis

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is currently conducting a Phase 3b clinical study titled A Study to Assess the Change in Disease Activity in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis Treated With Risankizumab Compared to Vedolizumab. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of risankizumab versus vedolizumab in treating adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who have not previously been treated with targeted therapies. This research is significant as it could provide new insights into treatment options for this chronic inflammatory condition.

The study involves two interventions: risankizumab and vedolizumab, both of which are approved medications for ulcerative colitis. Risankizumab will be administered intravenously during the induction phase and subcutaneously during the maintenance phase, while vedolizumab will be given intravenously throughout the study. The purpose of these treatments is to assess their impact on disease activity and patient outcomes.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label trial with a parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design allows for direct comparison between the two drugs in a real-world setting.

The study began on June 17, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates have not been specified yet. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

From a market perspective, this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if risankizumab demonstrates superior efficacy or safety compared to vedolizumab. As both drugs are already approved, positive results could strengthen AbbVie’s market position in the ulcerative colitis treatment landscape, impacting competitors and the broader industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

