AbbVie’s Latest Study on Ulcerative Colitis: A Potential Game Changer?

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3b clinical study titled ‘A Study to Assess the Change in Disease Activity in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis Treated With Risankizumab Compared to Vedolizumab.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of risankizumab versus vedolizumab in treating adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who have not previously received targeted therapies. This research is significant as it could offer new insights into treatment options for this inflammatory bowel disease.

The study tests two drugs: Risankizumab and Vedolizumab. Risankizumab is administered intravenously during the induction phase and subcutaneously during the maintenance phase. Vedolizumab is given intravenously throughout the study. Both drugs are already approved for treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Approximately 530 participants will be enrolled globally, with a treatment duration of 69 weeks for risankizumab and 71 weeks for vedolizumab.

The study began on June 17, 2025, with primary completion expected in 2026. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning against competitors. The ongoing research reflects AbbVie’s commitment to advancing treatment options in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

