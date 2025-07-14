AbbVie’s Innovative Approach to Crohn’s Disease: A Study Update

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2a multicenter, randomized study titled A Phase 2a Multicenter, Randomized, Platform Study of Targeted Therapies for the Treatment of Adult Subjects With Moderate to Severe Crohn’s Disease. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and adverse events of targeted therapies for adult participants with moderate to severe Crohn’s Disease, a chronic inflammatory condition of the digestive tract.

The interventions being tested include risankizumab, ABBV-382, and lutikizumab. These therapies are administered either as subcutaneous injections or intravenous infusions, targeting inflammation in Crohn’s Disease patients.

The study employs a randomized, sequential intervention model without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are divided into different groups to receive either monotherapy or combination therapy, with a 12-week induction and maintenance period, followed by an optional long-term extension.

The study began on September 4, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This study’s update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative treatments for Crohn’s Disease, potentially enhancing investor sentiment. It also positions AbbVie competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the gastrointestinal treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

