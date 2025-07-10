AbbVie’s Elezanumab: Expanded Access Program Update

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie has launched an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for Elezanumab, a drug designed to provide treatment options for patients before regulatory approval. This program aims to offer Elezanumab to eligible participants, with availability depending on territory eligibility. The decision to administer this investigational therapy will be made by a medical doctor, who will weigh the potential benefits against the risks based on the patient’s medical history and program eligibility.

Elezanumab is an intravenous (IV) infusion drug being tested for its potential therapeutic benefits. It is part of AbbVie’s efforts to expand treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs.

The study is structured as an Expanded Access Program, focusing on providing treatment rather than conducting a traditional clinical trial. There is no allocation or masking involved, as the primary purpose is to offer access to the drug.

The program was first submitted on February 18, 2020, with the latest update submitted on July 8, 2025. These dates highlight the ongoing nature of the program and its development over time.

For investors, this update could signal AbbVie’s commitment to innovation and patient access, potentially influencing stock performance positively. However, the broader market impact will depend on competitor actions and regulatory outcomes.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

