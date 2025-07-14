AbbVie’s ABBV-101 Study: A New Hope for B-Cell Malignancies?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is currently conducting a first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of ABBV-101, a BTK degrader, in adult participants with B-cell malignancies. The study aims to assess the drug’s impact on disease activity and adverse events in patients with various subtypes of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This research is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for relapsed or refractory NHL, potentially offering new hope for patients with limited options.

The intervention being tested is ABBV-101, an investigational oral drug designed to treat NHL by degrading BTK, a protein involved in cancer cell survival. The study includes a dose escalation phase to determine the maximum tolerated dose and a dose expansion phase to evaluate disease activity changes.

The study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a sequential intervention model. It is unmasked, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to explore the therapeutic potential of ABBV-101.

The study began on June 9, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for approximately 88 months later. The primary completion date is not specified, but the study’s last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating potential market impacts.

This clinical study update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if ABBV-101 shows promising results. The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, and advancements in NHL treatment could position AbbVie favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue