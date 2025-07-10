AbbVie and Genmab’s Promising Study on Epcoritamab for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a clinical study titled ‘Phase 1b/2, Open-Label Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Epcoritamab in Combination With Anti-Neoplastic Agents in Subjects With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of epcoritamab, an investigational drug, when combined with various anti-neoplastic agents in adult participants with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). This research is significant as it targets B-cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

The study involves testing epcoritamab, administered subcutaneously, in combination with oral and intravenous anti-neoplastic agents. These include drugs like lenalidomide, ibrutinib, and polatuzumab vedotin, among others, aimed at treating different forms of NHL.

The study design is interventional and non-randomized, with a sequential intervention model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on exploring the safety and efficacy of the drug combinations in treating NHL.

The study began on June 14, 2022, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results that could influence treatment options and market dynamics.

The ongoing study could impact AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance positively if results show promising efficacy and safety, enhancing investor sentiment. As the study progresses, it may also affect the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, particularly in treatments for NHL.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

