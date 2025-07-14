Abbvie and Genmab’s Promising Study on Epcoritamab for Lymphoma: A Financial Perspective

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The clinical study titled Efficacy and Safety of Epcoritamab Monotherapy and in Combination With Lenalidomide as First-line Therapy for Anthracycline-ineligible Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of epcoritamab, with or without lenalidomide, in elderly patients newly diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) who cannot tolerate anthracycline therapy. This study is significant as it explores alternative treatment options for a vulnerable patient group.

The study tests two interventions: Epcoritamab, a biological agent administered via subcutaneous injections, and Lenalidomide, an oral drug. Epcoritamab is given alone or in combination with Lenalidomide to assess their efficacy as first-line treatments.

This is an open-label, randomized, multicenter, global Phase 2 trial with a parallel intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, and there is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on March 6, 2023, with an active, not recruiting status. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update could influence Abbvie and Genmab’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s outcomes may also impact competitive dynamics within the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

