AbbVie and Genmab’s Promising Advances in B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 1/2 trial titled ‘A Phase 1/2, Open-label Safety Trial of GEN3013 in Patients With Relapsed, Progressive or Refractory B-Cell Lymphoma.’ The study aims to assess the safety, dosage, and efficacy of epcoritamab (EPKINLY™ and GEN3013) in treating relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, a significant step in cancer treatment.

The trial tests epcoritamab, a biological treatment administered via subcutaneous injections, designed to target and treat B-cell lymphoma effectively.

The study is interventional, with a sequential intervention model and no masking, focusing on treatment. It includes dose-escalation, expansion, and dose-optimization phases to determine the optimal dosage and safety profile of epcoritamab.

Key dates include the study start on June 26, 2018, and the latest update on July 7, 2025. These dates highlight the study’s progression and ongoing nature, crucial for tracking developments.

This update could positively influence AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in their oncology pipeline. As competitors also advance in similar therapies, staying ahead in clinical milestones is vital for market positioning.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

