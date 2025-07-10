AbbVie and Genmab’s Epcoritamab Trial: A Promising Update for B-NHL Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The recent clinical study update from AbbVie and Genmab focuses on the safety and preliminary efficacy of Epcoritamab in Japanese patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL). This Phase 1/2 open-label trial aims to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase-2 dose, while establishing the safety profile of Epcoritamab. The significance of this study lies in its potential to offer new treatment options for patients with limited alternatives.

Epcoritamab, a biological intervention, is being tested both as a monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) agents. The trial includes various experimental arms, each exploring different combinations of Epcoritamab with other drugs like Rituximab, Lenalidomide, and chemotherapy agents, targeting different subtypes of B-cell lymphomas.

The study is designed as a non-randomized, sequential assignment trial in Phase 1, transitioning to a parallel group assignment in Phase 2. It is an interventional study with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment.

The trial commenced on August 20, 2020, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they provide a timeline for investors to anticipate potential market entries and regulatory milestones.

This study update could influence AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in their oncology pipeline. The success of Epcoritamab could position these companies favorably against competitors in the lymphoma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

