AbbVie and Genmab’s Epcoritamab Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for B-NHL Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of Epcoritamab, a novel antibody, in combination with other treatments for B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL). The study aims to identify the optimal dose of Epcoritamab and assess its effectiveness in a larger patient group, with ten different treatment arms being explored.

The trial involves Epcoritamab, a biological agent, administered alone or with standard chemotherapy regimens to treat various forms of B-NHL. This includes combinations with drugs like rituximab, lenalidomide, and others, targeting both untreated and relapsed/refractory cases.

The study is non-randomized with parallel assignment and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It began on November 3, 2020, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This clinical update could influence AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcomes could also impact the competitive landscape in B-NHL treatment, where innovation is crucial.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

