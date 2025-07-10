AbbVie Advances Parkinson’s Treatment with New Study Update

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a study titled ‘Effectiveness aNd Use of fosleVOdopa-foscarbidopa in Advanced Parkinson Disease in Real Life Setting’ to evaluate the effectiveness and adverse events of Foscarbidopa/Foslevodopa in adults with advanced Parkinson’s Disease. This study is significant as it aims to assess the treatment under real-life conditions, providing insights into its practical application and benefits.

The intervention being tested is Foscarbidopa/Foslevodopa, a subcutaneous infusion treatment intended to manage symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. This drug is already approved outside the US, and the study will involve approximately 200 participants in France.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. Participants will be followed for up to 12 months, with no additional burden expected beyond routine clinical visits.

The study began on November 12, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

This study update could positively influence AbbVie’s stock performance by demonstrating the company’s commitment to advancing Parkinson’s treatment. It may also impact investor sentiment favorably, especially if the results show significant benefits. In the competitive landscape, this could position AbbVie strongly against other pharmaceutical companies focusing on neurological disorders.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue