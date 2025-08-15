AbbVie Advances in Lung Cancer Treatment with New Clinical Study

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Open-Label, Randomized, Controlled, Global Study of Telisotuzumab Vedotin (ABBV-399) Versus Docetaxel in Subjects With Previously Treated c-Met Overexpressing, EGFR Wildtype, Locally Advanced/Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of telisotuzumab vedotin compared to docetaxel in treating non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults who have already undergone treatment. This research is significant as it seeks to improve treatment options for NSCLC, a prevalent and challenging cancer type.

The study tests two interventions: telisotuzumab vedotin, an investigational biological drug, and docetaxel, an existing chemotherapy drug. Both are administered intravenously, with telisotuzumab vedotin given every two weeks and docetaxel every three weeks. The goal is to determine which treatment is more effective in reducing disease activity and managing adverse events.

This interventional study is designed with a randomized allocation and parallel intervention model, meaning participants are randomly assigned to one of two groups receiving different treatments. The study is open-label, so both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on March 25, 2022, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 12, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

For investors, this study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio if telisotuzumab vedotin proves successful. Positive outcomes could enhance investor sentiment and position AbbVie competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly against other companies focusing on lung cancer treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

