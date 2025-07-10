AbbVie Advances in Aesthetic Treatment: Phase 1 Study on Glabellar Lines

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1 Study With AGN-151586 and OnabotulinumtoxinA in Subjects for Treatment of Glabellar Lines (GL). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single treatment of AGN-151586 and OnabotulinumtoxinA in adults with moderate to severe glabellar lines, a common facial wrinkle.

The study tests two drugs: AGN-151586 and OnabotulinumtoxinA, both administered via intramuscular injections. These treatments are intended to reduce the appearance of glabellar lines.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 18, 2025, with the latest update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AbbVie’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if results are favorable. Competitors in the aesthetic treatment market will be closely watching these developments.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue