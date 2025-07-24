ABB Ltd Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ABB Ltd ( (CH:ABBN) ) has shared an update.

ABB Ltd has repurchased 441,671 shares between July 17 and July 23, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in February 2025. This move aligns with regulatory standards and is executed independently by a bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The total shares bought back under this program now amount to 13,634,347, reflecting ABB’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

More about ABB Ltd

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

