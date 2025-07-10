ABB Ltd Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from ABB Ltd ( (CH:ABBN) ) is now available.

ABB Ltd announced the repurchase of 557,690 shares between July 3 and July 9, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, conducted in compliance with relevant financial regulations, reflects ABB’s strategic efforts to optimize shareholder value and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:ABBN) stock is a Hold with a CHF46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ABB Ltd stock, see the CH:ABBN Stock Forecast page.

More about ABB Ltd

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, focusing on sustainable and resource-efficient solutions. With over 140 years of history and approximately 110,000 employees worldwide, ABB connects engineering and digitalization expertise to enhance industrial performance and sustainability. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 2,885,697

Current Market Cap: CHF85.99B

For a thorough assessment of ABBN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue