ABB Ltd Completes Significant Share Buyback

ABB Ltd announced the repurchase of 642,817 shares from April 17 to April 23, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative aligns with regulatory standards and is executed independently by a bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The total shares repurchased since February 10, 2025, amount to 6,271,997, reflecting ABB’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, focusing on creating a sustainable and resource-efficient future. With over 140 years of history and approximately 110,000 employees worldwide, ABB’s engineering and digitalization expertise helps industries enhance performance and sustainability. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

