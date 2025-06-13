Abacus Life Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Abacus Life ( (ABL) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 12, 2025, Abacus Global Management, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key decisions were made regarding the company’s governance and financial oversight. The meeting resulted in the re-election of Cornelis Michiel van Katwijk, Mary Beth Schulte, and Karla Radka as Class II directors for a three-year term, and the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on ABL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ABL is a Underperform.

Abacus Life’s overall stock score is severely impacted by financial instability, poor technical indicators, and negative valuation metrics. The stock buyback is a positive but insufficient to offset the negative outlook.

