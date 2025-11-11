Aavas Financiers Releases Earnings Call Recording for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aavas Financiers Ltd. ( (IN:AAVAS) ) has shared an announcement.

Aavas Financiers Ltd. has released the audio recording of its earnings conference call for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This conference call, held on November 11, 2025, provided insights into the company’s financial and operational performance, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Aavas Financiers Ltd.

Aavas Financiers Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company primarily offers home loans to customers in semi-urban and rural areas, aiming to address the housing needs of underserved segments in India.

Average Trading Volume: 36,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 124.6B INR

