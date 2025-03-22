Aadi Bioscience’s Earnings Call: Strategic Shifts and Promising Pipeline

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ((WHWK)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. reflected a generally positive sentiment, highlighting significant strategic transformations and a promising pipeline of ADC therapies. The company is in a strong financial position, although there are concerns about increased R&D expenses and net losses, which are typical in early biotech transitions.

Transformation and Strategic Transactions

Aadi Bioscience has undergone a significant transformation with the launch of Whitehawk Therapeutics. This move includes in-licensing three ADCs from Wuxi Biologics, divesting FYARRO to Kaken Pharmaceuticals, and securing $100 million in PIPE financing, which has been approved by stockholders. These strategic transactions mark a pivotal shift in the company’s focus and operations.

Advanced ADC Platform

Whitehawk Therapeutics is rapidly advancing a multi-asset portfolio of advanced ADC therapies. The platform is designed to offer minimal off-target toxicity, greater stability, and a higher therapeutic index compared to first-generation ADCs. This advancement positions Whitehawk as a leader in the next generation of cancer therapies.

Financial Position

The company ended 2024 with $47.2 million in cash and expects to have $170-$180 million after recent transactions. This financial strength is projected to fund operations into 2028, providing a solid foundation for future growth and development.

FYARRO Sales Growth

FYARRO, a key product, achieved net sales of $7.2 million in Q4, marking a 14% growth over the prior year quarter. The full-year sales reached $26 million, reflecting a 7% increase over 2023. This growth underscores the product’s market potential and the company’s effective sales strategy.

Increased R&D Expenses

Research and development expenses rose to $14.3 million in Q4, up from $12.8 million in the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to in-process R&D expenses related to the acquired ADC programs, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its therapeutic pipeline.

Net Loss

The net loss for the fourth quarter was $18.3 million, compared to $16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, the net loss was $63.7 million, slightly improved from $65.8 million in the prior year. These figures reflect the typical financial challenges faced during early-stage biotech transitions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Whitehawk Therapeutics provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing its transformative shift to an ADC-focused company. The company expects to maintain a strong financial position with $170-$180 million in cash, funding operations into 2028. They plan to file three Investigational New Drug (IND) applications within 15 months, targeting PTK7, MUC16, and SEZ6, with anticipated Phase 1 trials in several high-potential cancer indications.

In conclusion, Aadi Bioscience’s earnings call highlighted a positive outlook with strategic transformations and a robust pipeline of ADC therapies. Despite concerns over increased R&D expenses and net losses, the company’s strong financial position and promising future developments offer a compelling narrative for investors and stakeholders.

