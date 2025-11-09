Aadhar Housing Finance Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd ( (IN:AADHARHFC) ) has shared an announcement.

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has published its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. These results were shared through newspaper publications in Financial Express, Vishwavani, and Navshakti on November 9, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, reflecting its commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company primarily offers home loans and related financial products, targeting individuals and families seeking affordable housing options.

Average Trading Volume: 23,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 214.2B INR

