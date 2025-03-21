AAC Technologies Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Growth

Aac Technologies Holdings Inc Unsponsored Adr ( (AACAY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aac Technologies Holdings Inc Unsponsored Adr presented to its investors.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., a company specializing in technological innovations across acoustics, optics, electromagnetics, and precision mechanics, has reported a robust financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company operates primarily in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, offering customized solutions to global partners.

AAC Technologies announced significant growth in its 2024 earnings, with revenue reaching RMB 27.33 billion, marking a 33.8% increase from the previous year. The company’s net profit surged by 142.7% to RMB 1.80 billion, driven by strong performances across its core business segments. The optics and precision mechanics businesses were notable contributors to this growth, alongside the successful acquisition of Premium Sound Solutions, which bolstered the company’s automotive market presence.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of RMB 6.04 billion, reflecting a 75% increase, and a gross profit margin improvement to 22.1%. The company’s acoustics and optics businesses saw substantial revenue growth, with the optics segment achieving a 37.9% year-on-year increase. Additionally, AAC Technologies reported a significant reduction in inventory turnover days and a strong operating cash inflow of RMB 5.20 billion, enhancing its liquidity position.

Looking forward, AAC Technologies is poised to capitalize on emerging technological trends such as AI, new energy vehicles, and robotics. The company aims to accelerate product innovation and diversify its business growth engines, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and maintaining strong financial management to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

