a2 Milk Company Announces Inaugural Dividend

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

a2 Milk Company Ltd. ( (ACOPF) ) has provided an update.

The a2 Milk Company Limited announced its first-ever dividend, an interim dividend of NZD 0.085 per share for the fiscal year 2025, reflecting its strong financial performance. The dividend is fully imputed and franked, aligning with both New Zealand and Australian corporate tax rates, which signifies the company’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders and strengthening its market position.

More about a2 Milk Company Ltd.

The a2 Milk Company Limited operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of milk and other dairy products. The company is known for its specialty milk products, which contain only the A2 type of beta-casein protein, catering to consumers who may experience discomfort with regular milk.

YTD Price Performance: 3.52%

Average Trading Volume: 3,192

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.73B

For a thorough assessment of ACOPF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.