A1 Investments & Resources Ltd Reports Significant Revenue Decline but Reduced Losses

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd reported a significant decrease in revenues from ordinary activities, dropping by 99.9% to just $10 for the half-year ending December 2023. Despite the sharp decline in revenue, the company managed to reduce its loss after tax by 68.5% compared to the previous year, amounting to $98,132. No dividends were declared during this period, and the company’s net tangible assets per ordinary security slightly decreased. The financial statements were reviewed by auditors, who highlighted the use of the going concern basis for preparation.

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd operates within the investment and resources sector, focusing on managing and developing investment opportunities and resource projects. The company is involved in various ventures, though specific primary products or services are not detailed in the release.

Current Market Cap: A$20.53M

