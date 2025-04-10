A & S Group Granted Waiver for Circular Dispatch Delay

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1737) ) has issued an update.

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction involving a joint venture agreement. The company has been granted a waiver by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with a listing rule, allowing them to send the circular by May 2, 2025, instead of the initially planned April 10, 2025. This waiver is conditional and may be withdrawn if the company’s situation changes.

More about A & S Group (Holdings) Limited

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 454,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108M

