A.Plus Group Reports Revenue and Profit Decline

A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (HK:1841) has released an update.

A.Plus Group Holdings Limited reported a decline in revenue and profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping to HK$62,916,000 compared to HK$76,040,000 in the same period last year. Despite this, the company managed to maintain a positive profit before tax of HK$11,507,000. The results reflect challenges in the market, but the company continues to generate earnings in a competitive environment.

