A.Plus Group Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

An announcement from A.Plus Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1841) ) is now available.

A.Plus Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election and appointment of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, shareholders will consider granting a mandate to the board to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

A.Plus Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the financial sector. The company focuses on providing corporate services, including financial reporting and compliance solutions, primarily in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 147,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$87.6M

