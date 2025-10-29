A. O. Smith Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

A. O. Smith Corporation ( (AOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information A. O. Smith Corporation presented to its investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation is a global leader in water technology, specializing in the manufacture of residential and commercial water heating equipment, boilers, and water treatment products. In its third quarter of 2025, A. O. Smith reported a 15% increase in earnings per share, reaching $0.94, and a 4% rise in sales to $943 million, driven by strong performance in North America. The company saw a 6% growth in North American sales and a 110 basis point expansion in operating margin, while facing a 12% sales decline in China. Despite challenges in China, the company improved its operating margin in the Rest of World segment by 90 basis points. A. O. Smith’s cash flow from operations increased by 21% to $434 million, and it repurchased 5 million shares for $335.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. Looking ahead, A. O. Smith projects consolidated sales to be flat to up 1% for the full year, with an adjusted EPS range of $3.70 to $3.85, reflecting cautious optimism amid ongoing challenges in the Chinese market and the North American residential sector.

