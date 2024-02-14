99 Acquisition Group Announces Strategic Merger with Nava Health

99 Acquisition Group Inc. Class A (NNAG) has released an update.

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NNAG) has recently entered into a merger agreement with Nava Health MD, Inc. (Nava), where Nava will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NNAG. The agreement, unanimously approved by NNAG’s board, will see Nava stockholders receive 32 million shares of the combined entity. The merger is designed to enhance value and expand financial prospects, with the combined company expecting to maintain a listing on Nasdaq. This strategic move is anticipated to close on the date when the merger becomes effective, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

