8VI Holdings to Delist from ASX

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

8VI Holdings Ltd ( (AU:8VI) ) has shared an announcement.

8VI Holdings Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker 8VI, has announced its removal from the official list of the ASX. This decision, approved by the shareholders, will take effect at the close of trading on 14 February 2025. The delisting of 8VI Holdings Limited may affect its market presence and accessibility to certain investors, as it will no longer be traded on the ASX, potentially impacting its future operations and stakeholder engagement.

More about 8VI Holdings Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 85,011

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$628.7K

See more insights into 8VI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.